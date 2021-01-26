South Africa

Fourways hippo was not killed and eaten - it has returned to the wild, says department

26 January 2021 - 11:00
The Endangered Wildlife Trust says the hippo is a dangerous animal and has cautioned people not to approach it. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jatesada Natayo

The department of agriculture and rural development has refuted social media claims that the Fourways hippo was slaughtered over the weekend.

The hippo made news headlines two weeks ago after it was spotted in the Chartwell area near Fourways in Gauteng. 

The hippo topped the Twitter trends again on Sunday and Monday after pictures of a dead hippo circulated on the social media platform, with many claiming it had been slaughtered by locals. 

Nozipho Hlabangana, spokesperson for the department, told TimesLIVE the hippo is safe and was last spotted at its natural habitat in Hartbeespoort Dam.

She said the department is using drone technology with help from the Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT) to monitor its movements.

