He didn't do it: Bishop Zondo's follower disputes niece's allegations of rape by man of the cloth

The latest CRL Rights Commission hearings into the alleged sexual abuse claims against the head of the Rivers of Living Waters church on Monday exposed how the scandal has seemingly torn a family apart.

On Monday, Pastor Lydia Malete, a member of Rivers of Living Waters, testified before the commission, disputing allegations made by her niece before the commission that she had been sexually assaulted by head of the church, Bishop Stephen Zondo.

Malete told the commission that she was shocked to hear the allegations made by her niece.

Zondo hasn't testified yet before the commission, but has been invited to do so at a later date.

Malete on Monday said that in 2012, her niece had confided in her that she had been raped by a gospel artist in a hotel in the south of Johannesburg. She alleged that her niece had described driving with the popular gospel artist in a black Chrysler on the day of the alleged rape.

Malete, however, said she was shocked when her niece had recounted the story to a local radio station, but now alleging that Zondo was the perpetrator and driver of the Chrysler.