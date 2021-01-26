High-speed chase ends abruptly as cop car knocks down wall
26 January 2021 - 10:36
A Port Elizabeth family was stunned when a police vehicle ploughed through the boundary wall at their New Brighton home during a high-speed chase involving alleged criminals.
And while the police cautioned social media users to have all the facts at hand before taking to their keyboards — amid claims the officers were drunk — Nomalungelo Ndlebe, 80, said the police had treated the family deplorably.
Furguson Road New Brighton - Cause of accident still unknown - source says members were ambushed @FatalMoves @GardmedPE @EMER_G_MED @ER24EMS @stanfromibf @IrenePretorius5 @jour_maine @JanineCLee @ettiennepel @EMERGCONTROL @AlgoaFMNews @RNEWSZA @HeraldPE @SAPoliceService pic.twitter.com/gSzB7G5ZZF— Port Elizabeth Traffic Updates (@trafficupdatePE) January 24, 2021