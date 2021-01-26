South Africa

High-speed chase ends abruptly as cop car knocks down wall

26 January 2021 - 10:36 By Riaan Marais
Nomalungelo Ndlebe, 80, looks at the damage to her boundary wall.
Image: WERNER HILLS

A Port Elizabeth family was stunned when a police vehicle ploughed through the boundary wall at their New Brighton home during a high-speed chase involving alleged criminals.

And while the police cautioned social media users to have all the facts at hand before taking to their keyboards — amid claims the officers were drunk — Nomalungelo Ndlebe, 80, said the police had treated the family deplorably.

For the full story, please visit HeraldLIVE.

