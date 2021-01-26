Irresponsible behaviour behind Limpopo Covid-19 spike: health MEC

Limpopo was a shining example in the fight against Covid-19 during the first wave of the pandemic, but it took two weeks in December to turn that around. The province is now a hotspot after thousands trekked home for the festive season.

For nine months until November last year, the largely rural province had the lowest infection and death rates in the country, averaging between 15 and 50 daily infections. By December 11 it had recorded 577 deaths and 19,021 infections.