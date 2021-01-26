More than 7,000 arrested in KZN for contravening lockdown regulations

More than 7,000 people who allegedly flouted level 3 lockdown regulations have been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal Covid-19 hotspots in less than a month.

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said the arrests were as a result of operations carried out between December 29 and January 25.

He said 7,270 individuals were arrested in the province for contraventions of the level 3 lockdown regulations.

“Police arrested 1,579 private persons and business owners who failed to comply with the curfew set out in the regulations.

“During the same period, 5,228 persons were arrested in public spaces for not wearing masks.