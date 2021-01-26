Nelson Mandela Bay dam levels dropping
26 January 2021 - 08:32
Nelson Mandela Bay dam levels continue to experience little change in terms of overall dam capacity, which remains low.
The combined dam capacity is at 19.19%, according to the latest figures provided on the metro's municipal website as at January 25.
The capacity dropped below 20% last week and has since continued to decrease despite recent rains. .
Individual dam levels, according to the website, are:
|Dam
|Capacity
|Available Megalitres (Ml)
|Available (%)
|Kouga
|125,910Ml
|10,582Ml
|8.4%
|Churchill
|35,240Ml
|18,351Ml
|52.07%
|Impofu
|105,757Ml
|18,316Ml
|17.32%
|Groendal
|11,638Ml
|4,641Ml
|39.87%
|Loerie
|3,026Ml
|2,136Ml
|70.59%
|Combined
|281,571Ml
|54,026Ml
|19.19%