Nelson Mandela Bay dam levels dropping

26 January 2021 - 08:32 By Herald Reporter
The overall dam capacity dropped below 20% last week and has since continued to decrease despite recent rains. Nelson Mandela Bay’s largest supply dam, the Kouga, is at 8.4% capacity
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN

Nelson Mandela Bay dam levels continue to experience little change in terms of overall dam capacity, which remains low.

The combined dam capacity is at 19.19%, according to the latest figures provided on the metro's municipal website as at January 25.

The capacity dropped below 20% last week and has since continued to decrease despite recent rains. .    

Individual dam levels, according to the website, are:  

DamCapacityAvailable Megalitres (Ml)Available (%)
Kouga125,910Ml10,582Ml8.4%
Churchill35,240Ml18,351Ml52.07%
Impofu105,757Ml18,316Ml17.32%
Groendal11,638Ml4,641Ml39.87%
Loerie3,026Ml2,136Ml70.59%
Combined281,571Ml54,026Ml19.19%

 

HeraldLIVE

