POLL | Should Mpumalanga premier Mtsweni-Tsipane be arrested for going maskless in public?

There are growing calls from the public and opposition parties for police to arrest Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane after she was captured on TV without a face mask at minister Jackson Mthembu’s funeral on Sunday.

Mthembu was laid to rest in his hometown of Emalahleni, Mpumalanga. He died last Thursday from complications related to Covid-19.

Police minister Bheki Cele has since called for an investigation into Mtsweni-Tsipane’s conduct.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) on Monday said Mtsweni-Tsipane must be held accountable for her “reckless” conduct and for putting the lives of her family and staff at risk.

“ATM is calling on minister Cele to be consistent with lockdown contravention arrests and for the courts to impose a hefty fine. Ensure the premier gets the maximum jail sentence of six months for the contravention of such laws and further ensure her criminal record sticks indefinitely,” the party said.