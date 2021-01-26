South Africa

SA records 680 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, and 6,000 new cases

All five of the country's most deadly Covid-19 days have come in the past two weeks

26 January 2021 - 21:38 By TimesLIVE
SA recorded 680 new Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, the fifth-highest daily number of fatalities linked to the coronavirus. File picture.
SA recorded 680 new Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, the fifth-highest daily number of fatalities linked to the coronavirus. File picture.
Image: Alon Skuy

SA recorded 680 new Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, the fifth-highest daily number of fatalities linked to the coronavirus.

The new deaths means that 41,797 have now been recorded, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday.

The most fatalities recorded in 24 hours was 839, on January 19. This is followed by 806 on January 13, the 755 recorded on January 12 and the 712 recorded on January 14.

This means that all five of the country's most deadly Covid-19 days have come in the past two weeks.

Of the new deaths, 306 were in KwaZulu-Natal, 141 were in Gauteng, 95 were in the Western Cape, 86 were in the Eastern Cape, 28 were in the Free State, 18 were in Mpumalanga, four were in Limpopo and two were in the Northern Cape.

Mkhize also reported that 6,041 new Covid-19 infections had been recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative national total to 1,423,578 cases.

The new infections come from 39,529 tests, at a positivity rate of 15.28%.

To date, 1,254,674 recoveries have been recorded, at a recovery rate of 88%.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

SA records just 4,500 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

SA recorded its fewest new Covid-19 cases since December 8, with 4,551 new infections in the past 24 hours.
News
1 day ago

No time to waste: Africa is ready for vaccine rollout, says top health official

There’s also a huge need for oxygen as Africa’s fatality rate edges above the global rate in the second wave
Africa
5 days ago

Private schools can open even if public schools don't, says deputy minister

Private and independent schools were well within their rights to resume their academic year, even while public schools have pushed back their ...
Politics
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa, Cele and Mbalula - what Jackson Mthembu said of each in his last ... South Africa
  2. Protesters set three shops alight in Durban CBD South Africa
  3. Fugitive drug dealer rearrested at OR Tambo airport South Africa
  4. 'Don't let that happen to us': Doctor's worst fears realised as Covid flight ... News
  5. Dam levels rising as Cyclone Eloise hits Limpopo, Mpumalanga: 'To say we are ... News

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
X