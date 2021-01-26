Thuli Madonsela: It’s possible to forget to wear your mask when consumed by thoughts

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela says it is possible to forget to wear one's mask when “consumed by thoughts,” and that police are not allowed, by law, to arrest anyone for not wearing a face-covering without issuing a warning first.

Madonsela was reacting to calls for the arrest of Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane, who was captured on national TV without a mask during the funeral of minister Jackson Mthembu.

The former public protector further questioned why the premier was not alerted by her team about her mask.

South Africans are required by the state of disaster regulations to wear masks in public to combat the spread of Covid-19, failure to which can result in a fine and/or up to six months in prison.

Madonsela was responding to ANC veteran Darek Hanekom, who tweeted on Monday: “It's quite straightforward actually: we either arrest and charge people for not wearing masks in public or we don't. If we do, politicians certainly can't be exempted. Simple.”