South Africa

Two Durban detectives killed in early morning crash

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
26 January 2021 - 11:17
Two Durban police detectives died when a truck hit their vehicle on Edwin Swales Drive on Tuesday.
Two Durban police detectives died when a truck hit their vehicle on Edwin Swales Drive on Tuesday.
Image: supplied

Two Durban police detectives were killed when a truck hit the vehicle in which they were travelling on Tuesday morning.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said a case of culpable homicide was being investigated by Bellair police.

“It is alleged today at 4.30am two police officers stationed at Cato Manor detectives were driving on Edwin Swales Drive when their vehicle was struck by a truck which failed to stop at a set of robots.

“Both police officers, aged 37 and 40, died at the scene,” she said.

Mbele said the circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

KZN police ready to tackle protesting truckers amid reports of looming action

Law enforcement agencies in KwaZulu-Natal were on high alert on Monday amid reports of a looming truck protest.
News
1 day ago

Western Cape, KZN saw biggest decreases in road deaths over festive season: Mbalula

The Western Cape recorded the biggest decline in road accident fatalities over the festive season, closely followed by KwaZulu-Natal.
News
3 days ago

Mother killed and toddler critically injured in freak KZN crash

A woman has been killed and her child is critical after an accident on the N2 near uMdloti, north of Durban, on Wednesday.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa, Cele and Mbalula - what Jackson Mthembu said of each in his last ... South Africa
  2. Protesters set three shops alight in Durban CBD South Africa
  3. Fugitive drug dealer rearrested at OR Tambo airport South Africa
  4. 'Don't let that happen to us': Doctor's worst fears realised as Covid flight ... News
  5. Kruger Park floods as Eloise strikes SA, roads under water in north of country South Africa

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
X