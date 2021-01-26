Unpaid teaching assistants will be paid by the end of January, says basic education department

The department of basic education has committed to paying teaching and general school assistants who were not paid their stipends in December by the end of this month.

The department said it is working with provincial departments to implement the Presidential Employment Stimulus, through the Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI).

Provincial education departments were unable to process the payments partly due to incomplete paperwork, which has since been returned to the schools affected for rectification.

“This happened at a time when schools were busy dealing with the administration of the end-of-year examinations, and preparations for the 2021 academic year, including finalising work related to 2021 post provisioning,” the department said.