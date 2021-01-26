WATCH | LOL! Chester Missing says puppets are 'last in vaccination queues' but he'll get the jab

As SA prepares to roll out the Covid-19 vaccines, controversial puppet Chester Missing has vowed to get the jab.

In a video posted on social media, Missing said he will be vaccinated even though he is a puppet.

“I’m fairly sure puppets are the very last people in the vaccination queue, right between Tupperware and Barbie dolls, but I will be there,” he said.

The puppet said he was tired of not being able to touch his face and he wants to protect his “granny” from dying.

“I choose to vaccinate because no matter how much Zam-Buk you rub on yourself, Covid-19 is not going to go away without real medicine, even if you’re using the cherry flavour. I choose to vaccinate because I want to touch my face again, I haven’t touched my face in over a year and it itches,” said Missing.