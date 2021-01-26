WATCH | 'Longest human chain' global art series unveiled in Cape Town

French-Swiss artist Saype's impressive Beyond Walls series was unveiled on Monday morning in Sea Point, Cape Town.

Saype used more than 1,000 litres of eco-friendly paint to create a unity embrace between two arms highlighting solidarity and peace across the world.

Three Cape Town suburbs — Sea Point, Langa and Philippi — were used as a canvas for the French-Swiss artist whose real name is Guillaume LeGros. The event to unveil the artwork was the precursor to the International Public Art Festival planned for February.