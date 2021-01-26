South Africa

WATCH | 'Longest human chain' global art series unveiled in Cape Town

Anthony Molyneaux Multimedia journalist
26 January 2021 - 07:00

French-Swiss artist Saype's impressive Beyond Walls series was unveiled on Monday morning in Sea Point, Cape Town.

Saype used more than 1,000 litres of eco-friendly paint to create a unity embrace between two arms highlighting solidarity and peace across the world.

Three Cape Town suburbs — Sea Point, Langa and Philippi — were used as a canvas for the French-Swiss artist whose real name is Guillaume LeGros. The event to unveil the artwork was the precursor to the International Public Art Festival planned for February.

The Beyond Walls project in Philippi, Cape Town. It aims at creating the largest symbolic human chain around the world, promoting values such as togetherness, kindness and openness to the world.
Image: © Saype

