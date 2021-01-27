South Africa

70 farmworkers injured as truck overturns in Western Cape

27 January 2021 - 08:48 By TimesLIVE
The aftermath of an accident on January 27 in which a truck carrying farmworkers overturned in the Western Cape.
Image: Twitter/Bosbeer.com

At least 70 people were injured on Wednesday when a truck overturned near Klapmuts in the Western Cape.

Paramedics from ER24 and metro services found the truck on the side of the R44 at 7.20am, said ER24 communications officer Russel Meiring.

“Workers who had been on the back of the truck were scattered around the scene,” he said.

“Medics assessed the patients and found that about 70 people had sustained minor to moderate injuries. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found.

“The patients were treated for their injuries and transported to nearby hospitals for further care.”

Details surrounding the incident, which happened between Wellington and the R312 were unknown, said Meiring.

“Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations,” he said.

