Children's vaccine shortage frustrates Limpopo parents

Children in parts of Limpopo have not been able to be vaccinated because of stock shortages.

But the provincial health department said it had been able to secure stock of the vaccines — which included BCG, Hexaxem, Vaccine PCV and Rota Virus — and expected them to be available by the end of the week.

“The department of health in Limpopo has acknowledged the shortages of some children's vaccines in the province's health-care facilities. The shortage is because suppliers have been struggling to obtain vaccines in the market because of Covid-19 inconveniences,” the department said.

Rumani Mahwasane, a parent who was affected by the shortage, said it was frustrating to be sent back from the clinic without her child getting vaccinated.

The 43-year-old said she has been going back and forth at the clinic since November.

“I have gone there for three months and they had no vaccine. It is painful because I had to take a taxi a long way. It is not fair as we are using transport money for nothing. It is also not safe - we are putting our children’s lives at risk because we are going to clinics and getting no service while exposing our children to illnesses,” she said.