COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA recorded 680 Covid-19 deaths in past 24 hours

To date, 1,254,674 recoveries have been recorded in SA, at a recovery rate of 88%.

27 January 2021 - 07:50 By TimesLIVE
A worker puts the finishing touches to a coffin at the Kingsize Coffins manufacturing plant in Benoni, Gauteng, during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A team of World Health Organization investigators is preparing to leave quarantine in the Chinese city of Wuhan and begin a long-awaited investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic

Freedom Of Religion SA takes battle against religious gatherings ban to court

Churches and religious organisations representing more than 11m people have backed a court application by Freedom Of Religion SA (For SA) to force government to lift the ban on religious gatherings and recognise religious leaders as essential service providers.

Pretoria restaurateur threatens to sue after police arrest employee who served nonalcoholic drinks

A Pretoria-based businessman has threatened to sue the state after police detained his employee for eight hours on Friday night, for serving what he says was a nonalcoholic drink.

Children's vaccine shortage frustrates Limpopo parents

Children in parts of Limpopo have not been able to be vaccinated because of stock shortages.

