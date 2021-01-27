COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA recorded 680 Covid-19 deaths in past 24 hours
To date, 1,254,674 recoveries have been recorded in SA, at a recovery rate of 88%.
January 27 2021 - 08:00
A team of World Health Organization investigators is preparing to leave quarantine in the Chinese city of Wuhan and begin a long-awaited investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemicPosted by CNN on Tuesday, January 26, 2021
January 27 2021 - 07:10
Freedom Of Religion SA takes battle against religious gatherings ban to court
Churches and religious organisations representing more than 11m people have backed a court application by Freedom Of Religion SA (For SA) to force government to lift the ban on religious gatherings and recognise religious leaders as essential service providers.
January 27 2021 - 07:00
Pretoria restaurateur threatens to sue after police arrest employee who served nonalcoholic drinks
A Pretoria-based businessman has threatened to sue the state after police detained his employee for eight hours on Friday night, for serving what he says was a nonalcoholic drink.
January 27 2021 - 06:00
Children's vaccine shortage frustrates Limpopo parents
Children in parts of Limpopo have not been able to be vaccinated because of stock shortages.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 39 529 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 6 042 new cases, which represents a 15% positivity rate. A further 680 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 41 797 to date. Read more here: https://t.co/o66Yu3rJIo pic.twitter.com/UiaExrURI0— NICD (@nicd_sa) January 26, 2021