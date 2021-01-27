Covid-19 vaccines 'a public good' and will be available for free

The Covid-19 vaccine has been declared a “public good” and will be delivered for free.

“Its delivery is based on the principle of social solidarity, so that we look after each other, all of us, in our society,” Dr Aquina Thulare, a technical adviser for health department said during a webinar on Wednesday night.

She said that the almost 33 million people who don't have private health insurance will receive Covid-19 vaccines for free, while the seven million insured South Africans would be covered by their medical aid.

“Vaccination is a public good. Government will provide funding for the uninsured population. For those who are insured, funding [for the vaccine] will be derived from medical schemes, and for these individual people, the vaccine will be administered free at the point of vaccination, at the point of service,” said Thulare.

She said the public sector would be the preferred provider of the vaccination.