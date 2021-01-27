Durban shop owners traumatised after their shops looted, set alight - what we know so far

Foreigners trading in the Durban CBD have been left traumatised after their shops were looted and set alight earlier this week.

A group of Durban protesters allegedly threw flammable liquid into the shops, resulting in the loss of more than R400,000 for one family.

Here's what we know so far:

Shop owners speak out

A shop owner who spoke to eNCA on Tuesday said of the incident: “We were inside. They came inside and they took whatever was in there and they threw petrol bombs in the shop, so we tried to save our lives. The total of the stock that we lost was about R400,000.”

Another shop owner said a group of about 35 to 40 people stormed into his shop and looted it before they set it alight.