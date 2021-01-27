Free medical circumcision at PE health facility

Right to Care in partnership with Livingstone Hospital in Port Elizabeth is offering medical male circumcision for free.

The NGO’s social and behaviour change technical specialist Skye Grove said they had partnered with the provincial department of health to provide voluntary medical male circumcision (VMMC) services in Nelson Mandela Bay and local clinics in the Sarah Baartman region since November 2020.

She said medical circumcision had been shown to reduce HIV transmission rates by 60% during heterosexual intercourse.

The NGO offers the service to anyone aged between 10 and 49, with free transportation for patients to and from their homes after the half-hour procedure.

