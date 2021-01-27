Freedom Of Religion SA takes battle against religious gatherings ban to court

In his address to the nation earlier this month, President Cyril Ramaphosa reiterated that all gatherings, except for funerals, are prohibited under adjusted level 3 of the lockdown.

"Research has identified several risks that arise from religious services and other gatherings. These include the risks associated with enclosed spaces, large groups, close proximity to others, staying for a long time in one place, and loud talking and singing.

"We will continue our discussions with religious leaders on how best to safely meet the desire of many our people to worship in congregation while working together to preserve life," Ramaphosa said

Swain says For SA has previously written to government numerous times, mostly without any response, to address its concerns regarding the treatment of the religious community throughout the lockdown period.

The court application seeks to force government to detail scientific reasons behind the ban.

“We believe we have no option but to ask the court to review the regulations so a fair assessment can be made about whether the decision is reasonable and justifiable in accordance with the requirements of the rule of law, the constitution and just administrative action”, said Swain.

He told TimesLIVE that while some churches have resorted to online services, many congregants do not have access to the internet, which he says “severely impacts their right to practise their religion”.