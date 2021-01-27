Ivermectin gets partial greenlight to fight Covid

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) announced on Wednesday that it had authorised a limited “compassionate and controlled access programme” for Ivermectin to be used to treat Covid-19.

To date, the drug is not authorised for human use in SA.

Prof Helen Rees, chairperson of Sahpra, said there was not yet sufficient data to indicate a full authorisation of the drug for human use, but that the programme put in place would “give respite while we wait for better data”. And, she said, it would at least ensure the quality of the product was of a high standard, which isn’t always the case with products imported on the black market.

She added: “We desperately need decent data so we can tell the community if it’s a good idea or not whether for prophylaxis or treatment.”

Detailed guidelines for what this controlled access would entail will be revealed later in the week and will “evolve” as data emerges. But in general, a controlled access programme is limited access to a product for people with serious or life-threatening conditions while clinical trials are still ongoing.