South Africa

Jail for Eastern Cape man with 14-year-old ‘girlfriend’

27 January 2021 - 11:06
A 28-year-old Jansenville man has been jailed for raping a 14-year-old girl who he impregnated.
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

A 28-year-old man convicted for the statutory rape of a 14-year-old girl who he claimed was his girlfriend has been sentenced to three years behind bars, Eastern Cape police said on Wednesday.

Ronwin Swema was convicted in the Jansenville magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

“It is alleged the [then] 14-year-old victim had been in a relationship with the accused since June 6 2018 while she was living with her grandmother in Mauritius location, Jansenville,” said police spokesperson Capt Bradley Rawlinson.

“During this period of a relationship with the accused, the girl showed possible signs of being pregnant,” Rawlinson said

A rape case was opened at a local police station on November 12 2019.  The case was handed over to the Graaff-Reinet family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit following confirmation from the Jansenville Clinic that the girl was pregnant.

“The accused person was traced and arrested on November 15 2019,” Rawlinson said.

He had been in custody since then.

Rawlinson said the case was successfully tried because of Det-Const Fabian Voetpad.

“His hard work and dedication hasn’t gone unnoticed when opposing bail for the accused. He gave a good account of himself throughout investigation.”

TimesLIVE

