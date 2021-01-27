Litany of poor medical treatment for Shonisani Lethole at Tembisa hospital

Shonisani Lethole's lifeless body spent 10 hours and 15 minutes on the Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital bed until a doctor certified him dead the next day.

Lethole, 34, died on June 29 at 10.30pm, as recorded by a professional nurse.

The doctor on duty was called twice by nursing staff to certify Lethole's death. Dr Babayombe Bangala did not respond.

It turns out Bangala was busy resuscitating another patient in another ward, who ultimately died.

Bangala failed to follow up on the request from his colleagues to assist and knocked off without certifying Lethole dead.

This is contained in the report released by the health ombud on Wednesday on the circumstances surrounding the care and the death of Lethole at Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital on June 29.