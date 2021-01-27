Man builds dream house over 10 years with his hands

State-issued houses, better known as RDPs, are often not enough to meet the needs of the recipients.

It is for this reason that many of these houses are upscaled into comfortable homes as soon as it become financially possible for the owners to do so.

One such owner is David Zim, who took 10 years to upgrade his RDP house in Zamdela township, Sasolburg. It took him 10 years, because it was a big and unique project for which he did not have enough resources, save his willpower and loads of determination.