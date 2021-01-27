South Africa

Man builds dream house over 10 years with his hands

David Zim had no plan and little money, but plenty of determination

27 January 2021 - 10:51 By Promise Marupeng
David Zim's log house in Hector Peterson section of Zamdela township in Sasolburg, Free State, is a sight to behold. He built the house with his hands.
David Zim's log house in Hector Peterson section of Zamdela township in Sasolburg, Free State, is a sight to behold. He built the house with his hands.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

State-issued houses, better known as RDPs, are often not enough to meet the needs of the recipients.

It is for this reason that many of these houses are upscaled into comfortable homes as soon as it become financially possible for the owners to do so.

One such owner is David Zim, who took 10 years to upgrade his RDP house in Zamdela township, Sasolburg. It took him 10 years, because it was a big and unique project for which he did not have enough resources, save his willpower and loads of determination.

READ MORE:

Stuck in a rut: no money to relocate thousands from Khutsong sinkholes

Merafong municipality needs more than R6.549bn to move families to safety
News
17 hours ago

'They even took my children’s shoes': court orders rebuilding of demolished Airport Park homes

Residents of Airport Park next to the East London Airport who lost their homes and possessions during government demolitions are waiting to hear when ...
News
2 months ago

Almost R4m worth of temporary housing building materials dumped

Almost R4m worth of temporary housing building material has been lying unused on vacant land at the airport in Plettenberg Bay since 2018.
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa, Cele and Mbalula - what Jackson Mthembu said of each in his last ... South Africa
  2. Protesters set three shops alight in Durban CBD South Africa
  3. Thuli Madonsela: It’s possible to forget to wear your mask when consumed by ... South Africa
  4. DBE to end confusion with single set of guidelines on reopening of schools News
  5. Durban man arrested with R6,000 worth of illegal alcohol South Africa

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
X