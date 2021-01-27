Rainy days forecast for four provinces

The SA Weather Service says disruptive rainfall can be expected over the interior until Friday evening.

This was expected to affect the western parts of the North-West and the extreme north-eastern parts of Northern Cape, spreading to the western and central parts of Free State and even the drought-struck eastern interior of the Eastern Cape.

Possible impacts were a risk of localised flash flooding in low-lying areas, informal and formal settlements, crop damage and difficult driving conditions.

“Vulnerable communities adjacent to flood plains and river beds should be on high alert if river levels rise, causing flooding of communities and settlements,” the weather service said.

“The public are strongly urged to refrain from crossing flooded streams and rivers by vehicle or on foot.”

The weather in Gauteng on Wednesday will be cloudy and warm with isolated showers.