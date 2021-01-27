‘Restaurants can’t survive another week’: CEO stages sit-in at Union Buildings

It is imminent that the industry is facing complete and utter destruction, says Wendy Alberts, CEO of the Restaurants Association of SA (Rasa), on day three of a sit-in at the Union Buildings.

Alberts, with 11,000 restaurants behind her, is calling for the revised lockdown level 3 curfew and ban on alcohol sales to be lifted.

Wearing a pink dress and a mask, Alberts on Wednesday walked up and down in front of an entrance to the seat of government with a placard stating “President Ramaphosa, please save our restaurants” and “Jobs save lives”.

“This will be my office until the president talks to me and the rest of our constituency and stakeholders,” she said.