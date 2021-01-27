South Africa

'Shifting blame' or speaking out? SA reacts to Ramaphosa telling rich countries to stop 'hoarding' vaccine

27 January 2021 - 13:20
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday urged wealthy countries to stop hoarding excess Covid-19 vaccines. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday urged wealthy countries to stop hoarding excess Covid-19 vaccines. File photo.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa topped social media's trending list on Tuesday after telling rich countries to stop hoarding Covid-19 vaccines.

Speaking at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum, Ramaphosa told wealthy countries to share the vaccine with developing nations.

“We need those who have hoarded the vaccines to release the vaccines so that other countries can have them,” said Ramphosa.

“The rich countries of the world went out and acquired large doses of vaccines. Some even acquired up to four times what their population needs ... to the exclusion of other countries.”

Ramaphosa, who chairs the AU, said African countries wanted access to vaccines as quickly as other nations.

Stop hoarding Covid vaccines, Cyril Ramaphosa tells rich countries

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday urged wealthy countries to stop hoarding excess Covid-19 vaccines that they had ordered but did not immediately ...
Politics
1 day ago

“We are all not safe if some countries are vaccinating their people and other countries are not vaccinating. We all must act together in combating the coronavirus,” he said .

SA's Covid outbreak is the worst in Africa, with 1,423,578 confirmed cases and 41,797 deaths.

The new Covid-19 variant, 501Y.V2, was recently found to be 50% more infectious than the original virus and it has been detected in at least 20 countries. The variant was first detected in the Eastern Cape.

On social media, Ramaphosa's plea to rich countries drew mixed reactions.

Some agreed with the president's comments, while others said rich countries were not hoarding vaccines but rather protecting themselves from future outbreaks.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

READ MORE:

Moderna plans trial of altered Covid vaccine booster to address SA variant

Moderna said on Monday it plans to start clinical trials of an altered booster version of its Covid-19 vaccine aimed at the South African variant ...
News
1 day ago

Gauteng needs millions of vaccine doses to achieve herd immunity

Medical teams caring for the sickest Covid-19 patients who require ventilation will be the first to receive a vaccine dose come February 1.
News
1 day ago

WHO experts issue recommendations on Moderna Covid-19 vaccine

A World Health Organization (WHO) panel of experts recommended on Tuesday that the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine be given in two doses at an interval of ...
News
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa, Cele and Mbalula - what Jackson Mthembu said of each in his last ... South Africa
  2. Protesters set three shops alight in Durban CBD South Africa
  3. Thuli Madonsela: It’s possible to forget to wear your mask when consumed by ... South Africa
  4. DBE to end confusion with single set of guidelines on reopening of schools News
  5. Durban man arrested with R6,000 worth of illegal alcohol South Africa

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
X