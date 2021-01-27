'Shifting blame' or speaking out? SA reacts to Ramaphosa telling rich countries to stop 'hoarding' vaccine

President Cyril Ramaphosa topped social media's trending list on Tuesday after telling rich countries to stop hoarding Covid-19 vaccines.

Speaking at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum, Ramaphosa told wealthy countries to share the vaccine with developing nations.

“We need those who have hoarded the vaccines to release the vaccines so that other countries can have them,” said Ramphosa.

“The rich countries of the world went out and acquired large doses of vaccines. Some even acquired up to four times what their population needs ... to the exclusion of other countries.”

Ramaphosa, who chairs the AU, said African countries wanted access to vaccines as quickly as other nations.