'Shifting blame' or speaking out? SA reacts to Ramaphosa telling rich countries to stop 'hoarding' vaccine
President Cyril Ramaphosa topped social media's trending list on Tuesday after telling rich countries to stop hoarding Covid-19 vaccines.
Speaking at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum, Ramaphosa told wealthy countries to share the vaccine with developing nations.
“We need those who have hoarded the vaccines to release the vaccines so that other countries can have them,” said Ramphosa.
“The rich countries of the world went out and acquired large doses of vaccines. Some even acquired up to four times what their population needs ... to the exclusion of other countries.”
Ramaphosa, who chairs the AU, said African countries wanted access to vaccines as quickly as other nations.
“We are all not safe if some countries are vaccinating their people and other countries are not vaccinating. We all must act together in combating the coronavirus,” he said .
SA's Covid outbreak is the worst in Africa, with 1,423,578 confirmed cases and 41,797 deaths.
The new Covid-19 variant, 501Y.V2, was recently found to be 50% more infectious than the original virus and it has been detected in at least 20 countries. The variant was first detected in the Eastern Cape.
On social media, Ramaphosa's plea to rich countries drew mixed reactions.
Some agreed with the president's comments, while others said rich countries were not hoarding vaccines but rather protecting themselves from future outbreaks.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
Give President Cyril Ramaphosa a break. The guy is doing the best he can.— Sovereign👑 ➐ (@JuiceZA_) January 26, 2021
Ramaphosa's vaccine whinge to the WEF is rich.— Jacques Maree (@JacquesMaree73) January 26, 2021
Blaming other countries for buying up all the vaccines is like complaining that the people who queued overnight on the pavement outside the stadium got all the test match tickets while you got none.
Get in the queue, mate.
Dear Mr. President, this is how free enterprise work. YOU and YOUR government did not buy any vaccines and now that the available batches has been bought by countries who acted proactively now you want them to share? #cyrilramaphosa— Frau Janssen ❤ (@PruWolfie) January 26, 2021
President Ramaphosa is accusing rich countries of " hoarding vaccine." He is right. However, the problem is larger than the vaccine. Until we, Africans, break consumerist mentality and embrace producer mentality, we'll always be the last in queue. Self-reliance is the way forward— Letlapa Mphahlele (@LetlapaMphahlel) January 27, 2021
Let me get this right, the ANC chowed 500bn meant to fight covid, then today Ramaphosa goes yelling at rich countries to stop hoarding vaccines😳 when is he gonna tell his comrades to stop hoarding public and covid relief funds🤷🏾♂️😃— iNkinselah (@Sgoloza007) January 26, 2021