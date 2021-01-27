South Africa

Tears and heartache as families of helicopter crash medics visit accident site

Netcare pledged to the families of the deceased that it would find a way to ensure that the lives of the deceased continue to bring light to this world

27 January 2021 - 18:08 By TimesLIVE

Families of the four health-care workers and a pilot who were killed when a helicopter they were travelling in crashed in KwaZulu-Natal last week visited the accident site on Wednesday morning.

Netcare, for whom most of the victims worked, described it as a painful day punctuated with deep shock and disbelief. It said a “moving ceremony” was held for the “five extraordinary individuals who lost their lives in a tragic helicopter accident near Winterton in KwaZulu-Natal last week”.

The hospital group said it was a long, emotional day for the families, loved ones and colleagues of Dr Kgopotso Rudolf Mononyane, Dr Curnick Siyabonga (Siya) Mahlangu and Mpho Xaba, all from Netcare Milpark Hospital, and Sinjin Joshua Farrance of Netcare 911 and Mark Stoxreiter, the pilot from National Airways Corporation (NAC). 

The mourners travelled in convoy from Johannesburg to the crash site in the uThukela district early in the morning.

“A cloud-covered day dawned over the city and the Hillbrow Tower was appropriately shrouded in mist as the vehicles made their sombre journey to a remembrance service for the five fallen heroes. Along the route, colleagues from emergency medical services, the police and members of the public silently stood vigil as the convoy passed,” Netcare said.

Families to visit scene of Netcare helicopter crash for private ceremony

The families of a pilot and four health-care workers killed when a medical helicopter crashed in KwaZulu-Natal last week will on Wednesday visit the ...
News
1 day ago

In a field, on a farm near Winterton, five white crosses mark the place where Mononyane, Mahlangu, Xaba, Farrance and Stoxreiter died in the line of duty.

In paying tribute to his colleagues, Netcare group CEO Dr Richard Friedland said: “We are here today to bear testimony to the lives of these great human beings, to continue their unfinished legacy of healing and bringing hope.

“At this hallowed site, their heroic and remarkable lives were cut short and a gaping hole remains. We will never be able to adequately articulate the magnitude of this loss, nor make sense of it, and yet we are left with that impossible task as we reach out our arms to you, their loved ones, in hope and comfort.

There is no greater act of humanity than to lose one’s life in attempting to rescue the life of another.
Dr Richard Friedland

“These five selfless and extraordinary individuals were on a mercy mission doing God’s holy and sacred work, saving lives. This was their calling, their purpose. There is no greater act of humanity than to lose one’s life in attempting to rescue the life of another.

“We know God uses good people to do great things, and we need not look any further than these young, talented, extraordinary individuals who embody what it means to be a hero. Every day for them was an act of courage and they were the personification of strength, compassion and grace.

“Our hearts are broken, we mourn the loss of these fallen heroes, these front-line workers who have given so selflessly, so courageously of themselves. Our hearts are shattered for you, their families, children, loved ones, friends and colleagues whom they have left behind.

“Our thoughts too are with our beloved colleagues at Netcare 911, Netcare Milpark Hospital and NAC. The national outpouring of grief is testimony to the enormous contribution that Mpho, Rudolf, Siyabonga, Sinjin and Mark have made, each in their own unique way.”

5 things you need to know about the Netcare 911 helicopter crash

The SA Civil Aviation Authority is investigating the site where a Netcare 911 helicopter crashed last week.
News
2 days ago

Five indigenous trees were planted at the site of the accident as a living memorial “to represent the five diverse and loved individuals”.

“They will continue to grow and bloom every season to commemorate their memories and their lives. Trees provide life in many forms, from being a source of food, shelter, oxygen and medicine, as well as being held in many cultures as spiritually important and often revered,” said Friedland.

“The ancient symbol of the tree has been found to represent physical and spiritual nourishment, transformation, liberation and union. Trees represent resilience, as a tree bends in the storm just as we weather the daily struggles of life.

David Stanton, head of clinical and education of Netcare 911, said: “These significant trees will grow here, thriving and providing their shade and nourishment to all those who visit. These trees planted here are real living things, serving as a growing memorial to the lives of our five brave heroes.”

Friedland said Netcare would find a way to ensure that the lives of those who died would continue to bring light to the world.

“We will continue to carry you all in our hearts, and we stand here before you steadfast in our commitment to walk in their footsteps, to honour their legacies for you and your children. May they be carried on the wings of angels to their rightful place in heaven. May their beloved souls rest in peace. Hambani kahle maqhawe,” Friedland said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'Don't let that happen to us': Doctor's worst fears realised as Covid flight ends in tragedy

A transplant team regarded by colleagues as the best in SA had prayed for years they would not be involved in a helicopter crash.
News
3 days ago

Tumi Morake bids heartfelt farewell to friend, one of the medics killed in Netcare helicopter crash

"A man I admired on so many levels. A no-nonsense guy with a wicked sense of humor... Robala ka kagisho, Rudolph."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Just before he died in chopper crash, Joburg doctor tried to save Mthembu

On Thursday morning, anaesthetist Dr Kgopotso Rudolph Mononyane was meant to leave Johannesburg’s Milpark Hospital as part of a medical crew flying ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa, Cele and Mbalula - what Jackson Mthembu said of each in his last ... South Africa
  2. Protesters set three shops alight in Durban CBD South Africa
  3. Pretoria restaurateur threatens to sue after police arrest employee who served ... South Africa
  4. Thuli Madonsela: It’s possible to forget to wear your mask when consumed by ... South Africa
  5. Rookie mistakes: Why NDZ’s cig ban was a disaster before it even began News

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?

Related articles

  1. Families to visit scene of Netcare helicopter crash for private ceremony South Africa
  2. Tumi Morake bids heartfelt farewell to friend, one of the medics killed in ... TshisaLIVE
  3. LISTEN | 'This pain and suffering is relentless': Netcare CEO's tribute to ... South Africa
  4. 5 things you need to know about the Netcare 911 helicopter crash South Africa
X