Tears and heartache as families of helicopter crash medics visit accident site

Families of the four health-care workers and a pilot who were killed when a helicopter they were travelling in crashed in KwaZulu-Natal last week visited the accident site on Wednesday morning.

Netcare, for whom most of the victims worked, described it as a painful day punctuated with deep shock and disbelief. It said a “moving ceremony” was held for the “five extraordinary individuals who lost their lives in a tragic helicopter accident near Winterton in KwaZulu-Natal last week”.

The hospital group said it was a long, emotional day for the families, loved ones and colleagues of Dr Kgopotso Rudolf Mononyane, Dr Curnick Siyabonga (Siya) Mahlangu and Mpho Xaba, all from Netcare Milpark Hospital, and Sinjin Joshua Farrance of Netcare 911 and Mark Stoxreiter, the pilot from National Airways Corporation (NAC).

The mourners travelled in convoy from Johannesburg to the crash site in the uThukela district early in the morning.

“A cloud-covered day dawned over the city and the Hillbrow Tower was appropriately shrouded in mist as the vehicles made their sombre journey to a remembrance service for the five fallen heroes. Along the route, colleagues from emergency medical services, the police and members of the public silently stood vigil as the convoy passed,” Netcare said.