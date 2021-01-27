Three arrested for theft of cellphone tower battery in KZN

Three men were arrested for stealing a cellphone tower battery in Inchanga, west of Durban, on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the men were caught red-handed fleeing the scene shortly after a break-in was reported at a cellphone tower on Rosemary Street in Monteseel.

“Inchanga police immediately responded to the scene. Upon seeing the police officers, three men emerged from the tower and sped off in their vehicle. A chase ensued,” she said.

Mbele said the driver lost control and the vehicle overturned on a sharp corner. The other two had fled from the crash scene into dense bushes before being apprehended.

“Two suspects were arrested at the scene with the assistance of the Durban search and rescue team and other role players.

“One of the suspects was injured and was taken to hospital.”

TimesLIVE