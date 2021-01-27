South Africa

Two dangerous prisoners escape from custody

27 January 2021 - 09:52 By Iavan Pijoos
Police said 24-year-old Sabelo Nkosi and 27-year-old Njabulo Nsibande escaped near the Ermelo Correctional Centre.
Image: 123RF/thawornnurak

A manhunt has been launched for two dangerous prisoners who escaped from custody in Mpumalanga on Tuesday, police said.

Police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said the two men, 24-year-old Sabelo Nkosi and 27-year-old Njabulo Nsibande, escaped in the Gert Sibande district near Ermelo Correctional Centre.

Hlathi said the prisoners were being transported from Breyten magistrate’s court to the correctional facility.

Nkosi and Nsibande were on trial for murder, attempted murder, two counts of rape and two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

“An internal investigation that will look into how the suspects escaped is underway,” Hlathi said.

Police urged community members, including families of the suspects, to provide information that may lead to their rearrest.

Anyone with information can contact Sgt Mmabatho Mafate on 072 610 5768 or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111. Alternatively members of the public can send information via MY SAPS app.  

