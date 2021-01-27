WATCH | Bikers assault VW driver, passenger after Mpumalanga collision

Three men have been left traumatised after a group of motorcyclists assaulted them after a collision in Mpumalanga.

The assault was caught on video and shared on social media.

Tshego Ngobeni, whose husband Melvin is one of the men who were allegedly assaulted, said she saw the video on Twitter.

Recounting what they told her, she said her husband and brother in-law had been travelling from Mpumalanga to Gauteng after attending a funeral on Saturday.

“On their way back to Gauteng, on the N4 around Machadodorp and Belfast, they were hit by a biker at the back [of the vehicle]. They got out to check on the biker.

“While they were checking on the biker, other bikers then pounced on them and started beating them up - kicking them and even beating them with helmets,” Ngobeni said.

“My husband sustained the most injuries. He has lacerations on his face, he was scratched on his elbows and his knees were bruised.”

TimesLIVE was not able to confirm the condition of the biker involved in the collision.

According to Ngobeni, her husband and brother in-law managed to run away and got into their car. The bikers were on their heels and followed them as they drove off.