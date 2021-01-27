Who is Loyiso Jafta, top administrator of SA's state security agency?

Acting State Security Agency (SSA) director-general (DG) Loyiso Jafta rose to prominence in the public gaze this week with his testimony at the state capture inquiry detailing widespread abuse of money at the agency.

He was appointed to the position after the departure of former DG Arthur Fraser to the department of correctional services in April 2018.

When appointing Jafta, the security ministry listed his career achievements:

He holds a B Luris degree from the Walter Sisulu University.

His experience in the intelligence field dates back to his days in uMkhonto weSizwe when he served as an analyst in the department of intelligence and security.

when he served as an analyst in the department of intelligence and security. He has served in many roles which include as an analyst within the Counter Intelligence division of the former National Intelligence Agency (NIA), client liaison officer at the National Intelligence Coordinating Committee, and convenor of the Provincial Intelligence Coordinating Committee for KwaZulu-Natal.

He was also tasked with responsibility over the justice, crime prevention and security and international relations, peace and security clusters as a member of the policy coordination and advisory services unit in the presidency.

He previously served as head of the National Communication Centre, a signals intelligence entity that fell under the NIA.

He is credited with leading the policy framework on people in remand detention.

TimesLIVE