South Africa

Who is Loyiso Jafta, top administrator of SA's state security agency?

27 January 2021 - 08:31 By TimesLIVE
State security agency acting director-general Loyiso Jafta testified at the state capture inquiry this week.
State security agency acting director-general Loyiso Jafta testified at the state capture inquiry this week.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Acting State Security Agency (SSA) director-general (DG) Loyiso Jafta rose to prominence in the public gaze this week with his testimony at the state capture inquiry detailing widespread abuse of money at the agency.

He was appointed to the position after the departure of former DG Arthur Fraser to the department of correctional services in April 2018.

When appointing Jafta, the security ministry listed his career achievements:

  • He holds a B Luris degree from the Walter Sisulu University.
  • His experience in the intelligence field dates back to his days in uMkhonto weSizwe when he served as an analyst in the department of intelligence and security.
  • He has served in many roles which include as an analyst within the Counter Intelligence division of the former National Intelligence Agency (NIA), client liaison officer at the National Intelligence Coordinating Committee, and convenor of the Provincial Intelligence Coordinating Committee for KwaZulu-Natal.
  • He was also tasked with responsibility over the justice, crime prevention and security and international relations, peace and security clusters as a member of the policy coordination and advisory services unit in the presidency.
  • He previously served as head of the National Communication Centre, a signals intelligence entity that fell under the NIA.
  • He is credited with leading the policy framework on people in remand detention.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Write or wrong? ‘No concrete proof of SSA sins, but there’s still evidence’

Acting SSA DG Loyiso Jafta tells Zondo he has strong circumstantial evidence, but nothing in writing
Politics
13 hours ago

Former spy boss to reveal secrets of 'presidents, politicians and judges' at Zondo commission

Former State Security Agency director-general Arthur Fraser says he will divulge secrets related to “presidents, judges and parliamentarians” at the ...
Politics
6 months ago

President asked to intervene in State Security Agency impasse

The cabinet minister responsible for the State Security Agency, Ayanda Dlodlo, has fallen out with two of her top spies.
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa, Cele and Mbalula - what Jackson Mthembu said of each in his last ... South Africa
  2. Protesters set three shops alight in Durban CBD South Africa
  3. Thuli Madonsela: It’s possible to forget to wear your mask when consumed by ... South Africa
  4. DBE to end confusion with single set of guidelines on reopening of schools News
  5. Durban man arrested with R6,000 worth of illegal alcohol South Africa

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
X