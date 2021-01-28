COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 7,070 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced that 7,070 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, meaning that 1,430,648 cumulative infections have now been recorded.
January 28 2021 - 10:21
The amount of ivermectin needed to kill Covid-19 is toxic to humans, says Prof Salim Abdool Karim
The evidence on ivermectin is flimsy and there is no compelling case for it to be used in the fight against Covid-19.
This is according to the co-chairperson of the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) Prof Salim Abdool Karim, who was speaking on Jacaranda FM on Wednesday.
Abdool Karim said research on whether ivermectin can cure Covid-19 was currently flawed due to the small sample size and a lack of clear recommended dosages.
January 28 2021 - 09:41
English variant in 10% of French Covid-19 cases
The variant of Covid-19 first discovered in England, which is said to have a higher rate of transmission, has been found in 10% of the Covid-19 cases in France, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said.
Attal reiterated in an interview with France Inter radio on Thursday that the option of a stricter lockdown remained open to President Emmanuel Macron's government, but he did not provide more specific detail.
France reported nearly 27,000 new confirmed Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, its biggest one-day jump since mid-November when France was in its second full lockdown, indicating current curfew measures are not containing the virus.
Reuters
January 28 2021 - 09:33
WHO-led team in Wuhan probing Covid origins leaves quarantine hotel
A World Health Organization-led team investigating the origins of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic left its quarantine hotel on Thursday to begin fieldwork, two weeks after arriving in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus emerged in late 2019.
The team boarded a bus and departed the hotel shortly after 3 p.m. local time (0700 GMT) without speaking to journalists.
January 28 2021 - 09:31
Germany prepares border entry restrictions over virus variant fear
Germany is preparing entry restrictions for travellers from Britain, Brazil and South Africa, the interior ministry said on Thursday, as concerns of more contagious coronavirus variants are rising.
The new rules are being discussed with the German government, the spokesman added.
Reuters
January 28 2021 - 07:23
Probe into fake Covid-19 test result claims launched in Zimbabwe
Staff at laboratory testing centres in Zimbabwe have been implicated in issuing fake Covid-19 test results.
Working at both public health institutions and private laboratories, they are accused of issuing falsified test results in return for bribes.
January 28 2021 - 07:10
SA has been on alert level 3 for exactly one month — the Western Cape wants these 6 restrictions eased
The Western Cape government has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa asking him to convene a president's co-ordinating council meeting and consider easing some of the lockdown restrictions.
January 28 2021 - 07:00
Pfizer vaccine only slightly less effective against key South African mutations -study
Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine appeared to lose only a small bit of effectiveness against an engineered virus with three key mutations from the new coronavirus variant found in South Africa, according to a laboratory study conducted by the US drugmaker.
The study by Pfizer and scientists from the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB), which has not yet been peer-reviewed, showed a less than two-fold reduction in antibody titer levels, indicating the vaccine would likely be effective in neutralizing a virus with the so-called E484K and N501Y mutations found in the South African variant.
Reuters
January 28 2021 - 06:45
Vietnam reports first 2 locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 in 55 days
Vietnam's health ministry on Thursday confirmed its first two locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in nearly two months, just weeks before the country's Lunar New Year holiday period, when big gatherings indoors are expected.
Though a tiny number compared with new coronavirus infections in many countries, the two cases are a jolt for Vietnam. Thanks to strict quarantine, testing and tracing measures, it has reported only 1,551 cases and 35 Covid-19 deaths before Thursday, earning it a top three spot in a survey of how well countries have handled the pandemic.
On Thursday Vietnam's health ministry ordered provinces and state agencies to tighten screening and controls.
Contact tracing efforts were launched in two northern provinces Hai Duong and Quang Ninh, where the two new infections were detected - one of which was linked to the new UK variant of the virus - and a village in Hai Duong was locked down, according to state media.
The UK variant has been determined to be much more easily transmissible."We have to make all efforts to locate the infected areas within 10 days to put down the outbreak," Vu Duc Dam, head of the national Covid-19 task force said in a health ministry statement.
In awkward timing for the country's government, the two new cases also came as the ruling Communist Party gathers in Hanoi for its five-yearly congress to pick new leadership, with 1,600 delegates from across Vietnam in attendance.
Reuters
January 28 2021 - 06:30
Mexican president progressing well with minor symptoms after Covid-19 diagnosis, minister says
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was progressing well with minimal symptoms of Covid-19, a senior health official said on Wednesday.
Lopez Obrador, 67, was experiencing brief episodes of fever and a minor headache, but "virtually no other discomfort," Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said during a regular government news conference.
"He is still very active, not only with minimal symptoms, but he continues to carry out his functions," Lopez-Gatell said.Interior Minister Olga Sanchez said earlier on Wednesday that the president was "stable and well."
Lopez Obrador announced he tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday after returning to the capital on a commercial flight from an event in central Mexico.
Mexican health officials have said they were working to identify people who may have had close contact to the president while he was contagious.
Reuters
January 28 2021 - 06:00
AstraZeneca to produce 90m Covid-19 vaccine shots in Japan - govt spokesman
AstraZeneca Plc has told Japan's health ministry it would produce more than 90 million coronavirus vaccine shots in the country, Japan's top government spokesman said on Thursday.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters it is very important for Covid-19 vaccines to be produced domestically. AstraZeneca is working with Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd and other Japanese partners to deliver a total of 120 million doses to the nation.
Reuters
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 49 065 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 7 070 new cases, which represents a 14% positivity rate. A further 753 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 42 550 to date. Read more here: https://t.co/XRuJ3fDbV1 pic.twitter.com/YqaTT5PNm9— NICD (@nicd_sa) January 27, 2021