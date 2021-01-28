Ex-policeman and SAPS clerk among 4 suspects arrested with firearms, ammo

A stop and search operation on Wednesday evening led to the discovery of six unlicensed firearms, large quantities of ammunition, police uniform items and the arrest of four suspects.

Police in Harare, Khayelitsha, had searched a vehicle with two occupants earlier in the evening and found an unlicensed firearm, said Brig Novela Potelwa. Two suspects were arrested.

Further investigations led the police contingent to the suspects’ house in Kuyasa where more unlicensed firearms, ammunition and other items were discovered. Two more suspects were arrested.

The total seizure comprised four pistols, a hunting rifle, a shotgun, two imitation firearms and an assortment of rounds of ammunition.

Police uniform items, projectiles, pistol primers, a firearm reloading machine and cartridges were also confiscated.

Among the suspects are a former policeman and an SAPS administrative clerk.

“The suspects, between the ages of 23 and 26, will appear in court on Friday on charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. As the investigation continues more charges could be added,” said Potelwa.

Winelands police also reported a firearms bust.

They intercepted a taxi that was travelling from Ceres to Cape Town and seized two unlicensed firearms, magazines and rounds of ammunition on Wednesday afternoon in Wellington.

The pistols' serial numbers were filed off.

Nine men between the ages of 29 and 60 were subsequently detained for possession of illegal firearms and ammunition. They are all from Cape Town.

The firearms will be sent for ballistics testing to determine if they were used in the commission of a crime.

