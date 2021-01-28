Former deputy SCA president 'KK' Mthiyane dies of Covid-19

Former deputy president of the Supreme Court of Appeal, Khayelihle Kenneth “KK” Mthiyane, died on Thursday — succumbing to Covid-19 just days after his wife, S’thandiwe.

Mthiyane was deputy president of the appeal court from 2012 to 2014, and acted on the Constitutional Court in 2011.

Once described by former chief justice Pius Langa as “a gentleman”, Mthiyane was a well-loved leader of the legal fraternity. At a time when the transformation of the judiciary was putting a strain on collegiality, he was a unifying figure.

President of the Supreme Court of Appeal Mandisa Maya told TimesLIVE that Mthiyane was an excellent judge and always a support for his colleagues, especially juniors.