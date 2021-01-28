Former president Jacob Zuma ordered to appear before Zondo commission

The Constitutional Court has ordered former president Jacob Zuma to abide by a summons to appear before the state capture commission and give evidence before it.

The unanimous decision of the highest court means that should Zuma not appear on February 15 as per his summons, and without sufficient cause, he would not only be in breach of the Commissions Act but would be in breach of an order of the highest court in the land.

The Constitutional Court also declared that Zuma does not have the right to remain silent before the commission, but witnesses do have the privilege against self-incrimination.

In his judgment, justice Chris Jafta said the Commissions Act provided for the issuing of summons and “once a summons is issued ... and served on a prospective witness, that witness is obliged to comply”.

Yet Zuma had “from as far back as 28 September 2020 ... shown an intention not to appear before the commission for purposes of testifying,” said Jafta. Instead, he “made it quite clear that he would not comply with the process issued by the commission and dared the chairperson to take whatever steps he considered appropriate,” said the judgment.