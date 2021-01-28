South Africa

Former president Jacob Zuma ordered to appear before Zondo commission

Zuma’s conduct 'antithetical to our constitutional order': ConCourt judge

28 January 2021 - 10:31 By Franny Rabkin
Former president Jacob Zuma must appear before the state capture commission of inquiry, the Constitutional Court ruled on Thursday. File picture.
Former president Jacob Zuma must appear before the state capture commission of inquiry, the Constitutional Court ruled on Thursday. File picture.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The Constitutional Court has ordered former president Jacob Zuma to abide by a summons to appear before the state capture commission and give evidence before it.

The unanimous decision of the highest court means that should Zuma not appear on February 15 as per his summons, and without sufficient cause, he would not only be in breach of the Commissions Act but would be in breach of an order of the highest court in the land.

The Constitutional Court also declared that Zuma does not have the right to remain silent before the commission, but witnesses do have the privilege against self-incrimination.

In his judgment, justice Chris Jafta said the Commissions Act provided for the issuing of summons and “once a summons is issued ... and served on a prospective witness, that witness is obliged to comply”.

Yet Zuma had “from as far back as 28 September 2020 ... shown an intention not to appear before the commission for purposes of testifying,” said Jafta. Instead, he “made it quite clear that he would not comply with the process issued by the commission and dared the chairperson to take whatever steps he considered appropriate,” said the judgment.

Zondo hears how Zuma used State Security Agency to deal with perceived enemies, including Ramaphosa

Former president Jacob Zuma used the State Security Agency's special operations unit to deal with his perceived enemies in the political arena, civil ...
Politics
2 days ago

Jafta said Zuma’s conduct was “antithetical to our constitutional order”.

“We must remember that this is a republic of laws where the constitution is supreme. Disobeying its laws amounts to a direct breach of the rule of law, one of the values underlying the constitution and which forms part of the supreme law.

“In our system, no-one is above the law.”


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

On granting the commission direct access to the Constitutional Court, Jafta said the state capture commission was to blame for the urgency with which it had to approach the ConCourt so late in the day. However, it was not just the commission’s interests at stake; there was also a compelling public interest.

He said the allegations being investigated by the commission were extremely serious.

“If established, they would constitute a huge threat to our nascent and fledgling democracy. It is in the interest of all South Africans, the respondent [Zuma] included, that these allegations are put to rest once and for all.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Zondo commission 'seeking to undermine pending ConCourt judgment' - Zuma lawyer

By insisting that former president Jacob Zuma had to appear before the State Capture Commission, the commission was seeking to undermine a pending ...
News
1 week ago

'I should not have to pay for challenging state capture inquiry in court' - Jacob Zuma

Former president Jacob Zuma has turned to the courts again, this time to question a ruling that he should pay the legal fees of a challenge against ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

You must appear or face criminal charges: state capture inquiry to Jacob Zuma

The state capture inquiry’s secretary Prof Itumeleng Mosala has moved to remind former president Jacob Zuma to appear at the oral hearings next week.
Politics
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Pretoria restaurateur threatens to sue after police arrest employee who served ... South Africa
  2. Ramaphosa, Cele and Mbalula - what Jackson Mthembu said of each in his last ... South Africa
  3. Thuli Madonsela: It’s possible to forget to wear your mask when consumed by ... South Africa
  4. Rookie mistakes: Why NDZ’s cig ban was a disaster before it even began News
  5. Durban man arrested with R6,000 worth of illegal alcohol South Africa

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
X