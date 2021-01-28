‘It’s disrupting my round of golf’- There's a weather warning for Gauteng & tweeps are gatvol

After several days of rainy weather in Gauteng, the SA Weather Service warned of possible disruptive rainfall across the province on Thursday, bringing with it a storm of frustration on social media.

The service issued a level 5 warning for the central and northern parts of Gauteng, and a level 4 warning for the southern parts of the province.

It warned that the rain could lead to flooding in the areas affected and fall between midnight and 7pm.

It had previously issued safety tips for people to remember during heavy rainfall, including: never driving on a road covered in water; heading to higher ground; do not cross rivers with water at a height above your ankles; and, if completely surrounded by water, sit on the roof.

The warning was carried on Gauteng Weather's Twitter page where it issued a breaking news alert and warned of flooding, damage to property and major traffic disruptions.