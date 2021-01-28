‘It’s disrupting my round of golf’- There's a weather warning for Gauteng & tweeps are gatvol
After several days of rainy weather in Gauteng, the SA Weather Service warned of possible disruptive rainfall across the province on Thursday, bringing with it a storm of frustration on social media.
The service issued a level 5 warning for the central and northern parts of Gauteng, and a level 4 warning for the southern parts of the province.
It warned that the rain could lead to flooding in the areas affected and fall between midnight and 7pm.
It had previously issued safety tips for people to remember during heavy rainfall, including: never driving on a road covered in water; heading to higher ground; do not cross rivers with water at a height above your ankles; and, if completely surrounded by water, sit on the roof.
The warning was carried on Gauteng Weather's Twitter page where it issued a breaking news alert and warned of flooding, damage to property and major traffic disruptions.
🔴 BREAKING: The SA Weather Service has issued a warning for the POSSIBILITY of DISRUPTIVE RAINFALL ACROSS GAUTENG on THURSDAY!!!— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) January 27, 2021
But residents were gatvol at the announcement and vented their frustration at how the rain was disrupting everything from work to their round of golf.
While many knew that rain was needed, they asked if perhaps it could rain good and proper just once and “get it over with”.
Others joked that Centurion was found shaking, after severe flooding in the city in 2019.
Here are just some of their hilarious reactions:
29mm thats alot.— Motanyane (@MathumetseMj) January 27, 2021
Hai this kind of rain clouds must just go sit under dams and rivers, not in metros
Curfew is at 21:00, so that gives the rain 1 hour to go back home?— BÆron (@byronerd) January 27, 2021