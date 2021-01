New UK Covid-19 variant discovered in SA: here's what you need to know

“As in the case of all variants, they are first discovered somewhere, in the case of the 501Y.V2 variant, it was first found in an individual who was in the Eastern Cape.”

He said no-one knew if this person had caused the mutation in the Eastern Cape.

“It's hard to tell. This could have been somebody who travelled from outside the country or interacted with someone from another province who came into contact with someone from outside their country. It's unfortunate that it's sometimes referred to the South African variant because it is now in so many countries and will spread to many more. It is not appropriate to refer to it geographically, it's best to call it by what it is — it's name, 501Y.V2,” he said.

Meanwhile, a National Institute for Communicable Diseases report released on Thursday found that the 501Y.V2 variant had become pre-eminent across Gauteng.

The report stated that the virus lineage had been shown to predominate in the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

“Here, we describe a preliminary analysis of 479 sequences from Gauteng, the country’s economic hub, indicating that the 501Y.V2 lineage first appeared in November and by December accounted for 84% (62/74) of sequences [in Gauteng].

“The Eastern Cape, Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng data suggests that 501Y.V2 lineage may be predominant throughout SA,” the report said.

