New UK Covid-19 variant discovered in SA: here's what you need to know

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Prof Tulio de Oliveira, director of the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform (KRISP) at UKZN's Nelson Mandela School of Medicine, said the discovery of the UK variant in SA was made by the Stellenbosch University and the National Health Laboratory Service.

He said the Western Cape was the first province to identity this new variant in the country.

“The UK variant has been identified in 60 countries around the world, while the SA variant is in at least 22 countries. The difference is largely due to the UK, specifically London, being much more connected to the international network than SA,” De Oliveira said.

He said that while there was no need to panic about this discovery, as both the UK and SA variants had similar levels of transmissibility, citizens still needed to do their part in ensuring the virus does not spread.