South Africa

Northern Cape man gets 23 years for rape of girl aged 14

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
28 January 2021 - 07:26
A 23-year-old man from Hartswater in the Northern Cape has been jailed for 23 years for raping a 14-year-old girl in 2019.
A 23-year-old man from Hartswater in the Northern Cape has been jailed for 23 years for raping a 14-year-old girl in 2019.
Image: 123RF/3DRENDERINGS

A 23-year-old man from Hartswater in the Northern Cape was sentenced to a 23-year jail term on Wednesday for the rape of a 14-year-old girl in March 2019.

Kobus Julies is also expected to appear in court next month for another case of rape.

Police said Julies accosted the girl while she was walking home from Pampierstad to a smallholdings in Hartswater.

“While walking home she met up with the accused who grabbed her and threatened her with a knife before forcing her to undress in the veld. He then raped her and fled the scene,” police spokesperson Col Mashay Gamieldien said in a statement.

Julies was arrested about a week later after the victim spotted the accused at Pampierstad Mountain View and alerted the investigating officer, who immediately arrested him.

After being detained, Julies escaped from custody but was rearrested on the same day.

Julies was found guilty and sentenced on Tuesday to 18 years' imprisonment for rape and five years' imprisonment for escape from lawful custody.

He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm and his name was recorded in the National Sexual Offences Register.

Julies is also linked to another rape case involving a 23-year-old female that will be heard in the Warrenton circuit court in February.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Two dangerous prisoners escape from custody

A manhunt has been launched for two dangerous prisoners who escaped from custody in Mpumalanga on Tuesday, police said.
News
1 day ago

Police officer gets double life sentence for murdering girlfriend, Uber driver

A Johannesburg police officer has been given two life sentences for the double-murder of his girlfriend and an Uber driver in May 2019.
News
1 day ago

Eastern Cape man jailed for life after assaulting three young girls

A man who sexually assaulted two girls aged 9 and 11 and assaulted a 13-year-old girl has been sentenced to life in prison.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa, Cele and Mbalula - what Jackson Mthembu said of each in his last ... South Africa
  2. Pretoria restaurateur threatens to sue after police arrest employee who served ... South Africa
  3. Thuli Madonsela: It’s possible to forget to wear your mask when consumed by ... South Africa
  4. DBE to end confusion with single set of guidelines on reopening of schools News
  5. Durban man arrested with R6,000 worth of illegal alcohol South Africa

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
X