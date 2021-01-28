PODCAST | Justice for Kopano: The little girl who vanished

For five days, 10-year-old Kopano Molelekedi lay in a morgue in Soweto as a girl with no name.

Just 15km away, a family was frantically searching for their little girl who never made it back to her mother’s home in the Jerusalema township outside Roodepoort, near Johannesburg.

Finally, days later, a cousin working at Noordgesig Clinic made the connection when she saw the description circulated about the missing girl, and they tracked her to the morgue at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto.

This ended the search for Kopano - but it was only the start of a nightmare for her family that began on September 6 2018.