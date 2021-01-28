KZN premier hails late husband of finance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube as a business pioneer
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has described Sibusiso Ncube, the late husband of finance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube, as an “asset” to the province and a pioneer in the business world.
Zikalala said Ncube, a well-known businessman, died on Wednesday after a short illness.
“Mr Ncube was an asset to the province of KwaZulu-Natal and indeed the rest of the country, having played a prominent role as businessman over the past 25 years.
“Mr Ncube was a major player in the security industry as shareholder and executive chairperson of well-known Enforce Security Services.
“During that time Mr Ncube served as chairperson of the SA Security Association and president of the SA Security Alliance. Among other roles, Mr Ncube was also involved in the communication and built-environment space,” he said.
Zikalala said Ncube was a pioneer in business “who led from the front as he ventured into sectors where he was the first black person to participate”.
“This meant that he had to defy his relatively disadvantaged socio-economic background to emerge as a successful businessman across a number of sectors with interests here and outside SA.
“We pay our respects to Mr Ncube for his contribution to the betterment of the lives of our people particularly through the creation of businesses which employ thousands of people and play a major role in the economic development of KwaZulu-Natal.
“His passing leaves KwaZulu-Natal poorer. We will, however, remain enriched and continue to draw inspiration from his legacy as a recognised and respected businessman.”
Zikalala offered his condolences to Dube-Ncube and her family.
Brandpartners, of which Ncube was the chairperson, announced his death on Thursday.
“It was a great privilege to know Mr Ncube personally and to work alongside him,” said Brandpartners CEO Clinton Govender. “His exceptional leadership style will be sorely missed at the company.
“Mr Ncube was known and respected for his achievements and championing diversity in business, and we would like to pay tribute to his contribution to the business landscape.”
On Wednesday Dube-Ncube's communication team said it had been inundated with calls from media houses regarding the couple's state of health.
“At this stage, unfortunately we are unable to respond to general enquiries from colleagues in the media,” said spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya.
“We, however, wish to indicate that text messages and calls from the public are acknowledged with humility. We offer to respond at an appropriate time after consultation with the executive authority.”
