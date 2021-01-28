South Africa

SA has been on alert level 3 for exactly one month — the Western Cape wants these 6 restrictions eased

28 January 2021 - 07:10
Western Cape premier Alan Winde is calling for a decrease in the curfew hours and a reopening of alcohol sales at bars, restaurants and off-sale stores.
Image: Twitter/Alan Winde

The Western Cape government has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa asking him to convene a president's co-ordinating council meeting and consider easing some of the lockdown restrictions.

It has been exactly one month since SA was put on alert level 3 lockdown. This was introduced to minimise the spread of Covid-19. Some of the restrictions include beach closures, a ban of alcohol sales and adjustments to the national curfew.

Western Cape premier Alan Winde said the restrictions should be reviewed to allow for appropriate adjustments.

He added that the Western Cape government had made significant progress in its fight against Covid-19, adding that the province had seen a sustained decline in active cases, hospitalisations and in oxygen usage.

These are the changes the Western Cape wants to the Covid-19 restrictions:

• The ban on beaches and other public spaces to be lifted. The province says open spaces with good ventilation are safer and they do not provide a high risk

• The curfew be changed to between 11pm and 4am. This will allow restaurants to provide dinner services

• A closing time of 10pm for establishments so staff get home before the 11pm curfew begins

• Alcohol sales to be permitted off-site from Monday to Thursday, and not permitted on the weekend

• Alcohol sales to be permitted at wine farms on the weekend. These sales will save the wine tourism industry

• On-site alcohol consumption be allowed. This way, restaurants can make a profit.

