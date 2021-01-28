South Africa

SA records 555 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, and 7,150 new infections

28 January 2021 - 21:34 By TimesLIVE
SA recorded 555 new Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, along with 7,150 new infections.
SA recorded 555 new Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, along with 7,150 new infections.
Image: 123RF/KATERYNA KON

SA recorded 555 new Covid-19 related deaths, with nearly three-quarters of them in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday night that 249 deaths were recorded in KZN in the past 24 hours, and 150 in the Eastern Cape. There were also 70 new deaths in Gauteng, 45 in the Western Cape, 21 in Mpumalanga, 10 in the Free State, seven in Limpopo and three in the Northern Cape.

This means that 43,105 deaths have now been recorded since the outbreak of Covid-19 in SA.

Mkhize also reported that 7,150 new infections had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 1,437,798.

The new infections came from 48,406 tests, at a positivity rate of 14.77%.

Mkhize said 1,272,197 recoveries had been recorded, at a recovery rate of 88.3%.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

New UK Covid-19 variant discovered in SA: here's what you need to know

A Covid-19 variant initially discovered in the UK in December has officially found it's way into South Africa, scientists revealed on Thursday.
News
2 hours ago

More than 125,000 excess deaths in SA during Covid-19 pandemic

SA has recorded more than 125,000 excess deaths during the Covid-19 pandemic, a report by the SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) revealed on ...
News
6 hours ago

Western Cape's second-wave Covid-19 tsunami dries up to a trickle

Two-and-a-half months after the second wave of Covid-19 started to take off in the Western Cape, a host of statistics on Thursday suggested it is ...
News
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. Pretoria restaurateur threatens to sue after police arrest employee who served ... South Africa
  2. Ramaphosa, Cele and Mbalula - what Jackson Mthembu said of each in his last ... South Africa
  3. Thuli Madonsela: It’s possible to forget to wear your mask when consumed by ... South Africa
  4. Rookie mistakes: Why NDZ’s cig ban was a disaster before it even began News
  5. Durban man arrested with R6,000 worth of illegal alcohol South Africa

Latest Videos

'Cold-hearted' Table Mountain killer sentenced to two life terms
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
X