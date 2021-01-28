Tembisa hospital contests Shonisani Lethole report, but not Gauteng health

The Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital says it will review the health ombud's damning report on the care and death of Shonisani Lethole, 34.

Dr. Lekopane Mogaladi, Tembisa Hospital CEO, told TimesLIVE on Thursday that the report contained false and misleading information. He claims the hospital was not afforded an opportunity to cross-examine the evidence contained in the report.

“Not all staff members were interviewed for the report and they rejected affidavits of patients who were witnesses. The ones they went with for the report, it's one-sided,” Mogaladi said.

“Ironically, there were 38 patients in the ward but only one person did not eat.”

The Gauteng department of health, however, said it does not intend to challenge the report.