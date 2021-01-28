The amount of ivermectin needed to kill Covid-19 is toxic to humans, says Prof Salim Abdool Karim

The evidence on ivermectin is flimsy and there is no compelling case for it to be used in the fight against Covid-19.

This is according to the co-chairperson of the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) Prof Salim Abdool Karim, who was speaking on Jacaranda FM on Wednesday.

Abdool Karim said research on whether ivermectin can cure Covid-19 was currently flawed due to the small sample size and a lack of clear recommended dosages.

Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic medicine that is being studied across the globe as a possible agent against Covid-19, and in SA is currently registered for veterinary use only, with a few exceptions of external use on humans.

Abdool Karim said there was no compelling case for ivermectin to be used as a Covid-19 treatment.

“The studies are of really poor quality. When you look at the scientific evidence, there’s no compelling case for this. The doctor, Dr Andrew Hill, who did the overall analysis also said the evidence isn’t sufficiently robust to recommend its use,” he said.