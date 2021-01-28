South Africa

The amount of ivermectin needed to kill Covid-19 is toxic to humans, says Prof Salim Abdool Karim

28 January 2021 - 10:21
Prof Salim Abdool Karim says the amount of ivermectin needed to kill Covid-19 is toxic to humans.
Prof Salim Abdool Karim says the amount of ivermectin needed to kill Covid-19 is toxic to humans.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The evidence on ivermectin is flimsy and there is no compelling case for it to be used in the fight against Covid-19.

This is according to the co-chairperson of the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) Prof Salim Abdool Karim, who was speaking on Jacaranda FM on Wednesday.

Abdool Karim said research on whether ivermectin can cure Covid-19 was currently flawed due to the small sample size and a lack of clear recommended dosages.

Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic medicine that is being studied across the globe as a possible agent against Covid-19, and in SA is currently registered for veterinary use only, with a few exceptions of external use on humans.

Abdool Karim said there was no compelling case for ivermectin to be used as a Covid-19 treatment.

“The studies are of really poor quality. When you look at the scientific evidence, there’s no compelling case for this. The doctor, Dr Andrew Hill, who did the overall analysis also said the evidence isn’t sufficiently robust to recommend its use,” he said.

Ivermectin gets partial greenlight to fight Covid

Decision comes as many doctors call for it, but health products regulatory authority says better data needed to establish safety, doses and efficacy
News
21 hours ago

“It must be clearly stated that ivermectin does not kill the virus at dosages humans can tolerate. The amount of drug needed to kill the virus is toxic to humans. Whatever it is doing, is not killing the virus.”

Abdool Karim said he is not sure why ivermectin was chosen and warned that it is irresponsible to tell people to take the drug.

Late last year, the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra)  prohibited the drug for human consumption after it was promoted on several social media platforms as having “cured” people of Covid-19.

The country’s top vaccinologists, scientists and infectious diseases experts also warned against the “irresponsible social media hype around the use of ivermectin” to treat Covid-19 until it was officially approved for use in humans in the country.

Speaking on a webinar hosted by Project ECHO and the National Health Laboratory Service, Prof Ian Sanne, the director of Right to Care, said, “I don't understand how ivermectin would work because it would require doses a hundredfold the dose in the studies. Also, where does it fit in the cascade of treatment?” 

However, on Wednesday, Sahpra announced that it had authorised a limited “compassionate and controlled access programme” for ivermectin to be used to treat Covid-19.

Ivermectin gets green light after lobby, but experts await better data sets

Pundits are divided, but the regulatory authority has, with caution, introduced a ‘controlled-access programme’
News
17 hours ago

The decision came after many doctors called for it, but Sahpra said better data was needed to establish safety, doses and efficacy.

The authority said it will unveil the access protocols for the drug in the coming days.

“This does not mean that our position changes around the lack of availability of scientific data, but we had to as a regulator have very in-depth discussions around the context which we find ourselves in with the pandemic, with limited options,” said Sahpra's CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela.

Prof Helen Rees, chairperson of Sahpra, said there was not yet sufficient data to indicate a full authorisation of the drug for human use, but that the programme put in place would “give respite while we wait for better data to normalise the situation”. 

“We are acutely aware that we don’t have many options for acute treatment, and we are very sensitive to what is at stake,” said Rees.

READ MORE:

NFP threatens legal action against Sahpra over Ivermectin

The National Freedom Party has threatened legal action against the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority if it does not respond to an ...
Politics
1 day ago

Little risk and much to gain, so get Ivermectin systems in place: experts

Accepting Sahpra’s cautionary stance, they say times are abnormal and if it’s  authorised SA must be ready
News
1 day ago

Ivermectin is for animals only ... for now at least: Abdool Karrim

Ministerial Advisory Committee co-chair is adamant physicians are ‘grasping at any option which promises positive results’
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Pretoria restaurateur threatens to sue after police arrest employee who served ... South Africa
  2. Ramaphosa, Cele and Mbalula - what Jackson Mthembu said of each in his last ... South Africa
  3. Thuli Madonsela: It’s possible to forget to wear your mask when consumed by ... South Africa
  4. Rookie mistakes: Why NDZ’s cig ban was a disaster before it even began News
  5. Durban man arrested with R6,000 worth of illegal alcohol South Africa

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
X