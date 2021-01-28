WATCH | 'Cold-hearted' Table Mountain killer sentenced to two life terms

“He is a cruel and cold-hearted individual who shows no remorse.”

Judge Judith Cloete slapped the convicted murderer known as “the Table Mountain killer” with two life sentences in the Cape Town high court on Thursday morning for the murders of a hiker and cyclist in 2018.

“The fact that he planned to attack solitary cyclists, elderly people and children shows that he is a coward,” said Cloete as 32-year-old convicted murderer Blessing Bveni stood in the dock wearing a mask.

The Zimbabwean national attacked multiple hikers and cyclists in the Table Mountain National Park in the first quarter of 2018. He viciously murdered two men, Doug Notten and Ian McPherson, during his reign of terror on the popular mountain trails near Fish Hoek.

Bveni was apprehended two days after cyclist McPherson's murder in March 2018, thanks in part to a SANParks master tracker Sergeant JJ Minye, who tracked Bveni's foot prints in the sandy paths over the dunes.