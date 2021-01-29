South Africa

5,000 Durban buses and taxis to be sanitised daily in city's fight against Covid-19

29 January 2021 - 14:13 By Mluleki Mdletshe
Ward 28 committee member Sabelo Zuma disinfects a taxi at the launch of the public transport sanitisation programme at the Chesterville taxi rank in Durban on Friday.
Ward 28 committee member Sabelo Zuma disinfects a taxi at the launch of the public transport sanitisation programme at the Chesterville taxi rank in Durban on Friday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

For the next two months, 5,000 buses and taxis belonging to 112 associations in the greater Durban area will be sanitised every day.

In a bid to limit the spread of Covid 19, Durban taxi organisations launched a public transport sanitation programme on Friday

The eThekwini Transport Authority (ETA) has joined forces with the eThekwini Metro Taxi Council (EMTC) and the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) to provide sanitising equipment to bus and taxi ranks across five regions around the city.

The programme, launched at the Chesterville taxi rank, is part of  government’s efforts to lower the rate of coronavirus infections as the city and surrounds remain the epicentre of the pandemic in the province.

Programme manager Sifiso Mthethwa said the EMTC was glad to help ensure  the safety of drivers and passengers by introducing fogging machines and thermometers at taxi ranks.

“Today is a big day for the taxi sector when we launch a programme to clean our vehicles by fogging and hand over masks and sanitisers to drivers so our commuters are sure to follow all safety measures put in place by the government.” 

Taxi fumes of the good kind in Limpopo as health department targets Covid hotspots

There was a celebratory atmosphere at the Polokwane taxi rank this week as Limpopo transport MEC Mavungu Lerule-Ramakhanya got her hands dirty by ...
News
1 week ago

Mthethwa said the programme would officially commence on Saturday.

He said 5,000 buses and taxis across 112 taxi associations would be sanitised every day for at least the next two months.

“Obviously we cannot cover the entire city at the same time. Our aim is to go from taxi rank to taxi rank because what is important is to give our drivers and commuters knowledge and guidelines.”

The public transport sector services about 65% of Durban’s population, making members of the transport industry and commuters vulnerable to Covid-19 infection.

EMTC deputy chair Yusuf Khalif  believes the taxi industry is capable of managing and following the safety protocols put in place.

“The taxi industry is always seen as the main carrier of the pandemic.

“We transport 65% of the city so it is important for us to show government we are capable of monitoring the situation in our industry. The government has allowed us to carry 100% loads. We urge all drivers and passengers to obey these measures,” said Khalif.

Mthethwa said they would be working with two private companies to supply masks, sanitisers and thermometers.

“There will be ‘casing’ whereby we scan passengers’ temperatures as they board a taxi or bus.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘We can’t afford to disinfect our taxis without Covid-19 relief funds’ - Limpopo operators

Limpopo taxi operators say they are not able to regularly disinfect their taxis without the Covid-19 emergency relief funds promised by transport ...
News
1 week ago

More than 125,000 excess deaths in SA during Covid-19 pandemic

SA has recorded more than 125,000 excess deaths during the Covid-19 pandemic, a report by the SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) revealed on ...
News
23 hours ago

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 5,000 Durban buses and taxis to be sanitised daily in city's fight against Covid-19

SA records 555 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, and 7,150 new infections.
News
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. Pretoria restaurateur threatens to sue after police arrest employee who served ... South Africa
  2. Thuli Madonsela: It’s possible to forget to wear your mask when consumed by ... South Africa
  3. Rookie mistakes: Why NDZ’s cig ban was a disaster before it even began News
  4. Kemp by name, unkempt by nature, genius at law: remembering Kemp J Kemp News
  5. Man builds dream house over 10 years with his hands South Africa

Latest Videos

'Cold-hearted' Table Mountain killer sentenced to two life terms
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
X