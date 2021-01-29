5,000 Durban buses and taxis to be sanitised daily in city's fight against Covid-19
For the next two months, 5,000 buses and taxis belonging to 112 associations in the greater Durban area will be sanitised every day.
In a bid to limit the spread of Covid 19, Durban taxi organisations launched a public transport sanitation programme on Friday
The eThekwini Transport Authority (ETA) has joined forces with the eThekwini Metro Taxi Council (EMTC) and the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) to provide sanitising equipment to bus and taxi ranks across five regions around the city.
The programme, launched at the Chesterville taxi rank, is part of government’s efforts to lower the rate of coronavirus infections as the city and surrounds remain the epicentre of the pandemic in the province.
Programme manager Sifiso Mthethwa said the EMTC was glad to help ensure the safety of drivers and passengers by introducing fogging machines and thermometers at taxi ranks.
“Today is a big day for the taxi sector when we launch a programme to clean our vehicles by fogging and hand over masks and sanitisers to drivers so our commuters are sure to follow all safety measures put in place by the government.”
Mthethwa said the programme would officially commence on Saturday.
He said 5,000 buses and taxis across 112 taxi associations would be sanitised every day for at least the next two months.
“Obviously we cannot cover the entire city at the same time. Our aim is to go from taxi rank to taxi rank because what is important is to give our drivers and commuters knowledge and guidelines.”
The public transport sector services about 65% of Durban’s population, making members of the transport industry and commuters vulnerable to Covid-19 infection.
EMTC deputy chair Yusuf Khalif believes the taxi industry is capable of managing and following the safety protocols put in place.
“The taxi industry is always seen as the main carrier of the pandemic.
“We transport 65% of the city so it is important for us to show government we are capable of monitoring the situation in our industry. The government has allowed us to carry 100% loads. We urge all drivers and passengers to obey these measures,” said Khalif.
Mthethwa said they would be working with two private companies to supply masks, sanitisers and thermometers.
“There will be ‘casing’ whereby we scan passengers’ temperatures as they board a taxi or bus.”
