Equal Education says R431m spent on 'unnecessary decontamination' could have built five schools

Equal education says the R431m used by the Gauteng education department on the deep-cleaning of schools could have been used to build five new facilities in the province.

This week, it emerged that the department spent the money from June last year, when schools reopened, until December.

Equal Education said on Friday that Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi owed the public answers, including how the spending on deep-cleaning was authorised when it was not required by the basic education department's Covid-19 standard operating procedures.

The education activist organisation said the investigations must be swift, and any reports must be made public.

Lesufi this week said he wrote to the Special Investigating Unit and the auditor-general to investigate whether due process was followed.

After news reports on the huge expenditure on deep-cleaning, the department released a report this week, detailing how the money was spent and why it found it necessary to spend it.