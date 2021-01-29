'I don't feel safe in SA' — Somali shop owners reeling after Atteridgeville attacks

Somali shop owners and caretakers are scared for their lives after attacks on their shops on successive days in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, last week.

At least six Somalian-owned shops were hit, with more than four Somali nationals being wounded in the incidents.

TimesLIVE has contacted police for comment and this story will be updated.

Abdul Fatah Abdi, leader of the Somalia Association of SA, said the attacks happened daily last week from Monday.

“They break in after midnight and they demand money and start to shoot and fight people. Six shops were attacked and four people were injured,” he said.