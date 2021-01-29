IN PICTURES | Red waters flow into Northern Cape town as flood hits

Johan Zietsman of the local emergency medical services said there were no serious incidents reported.

“I think we are past the worst. The water has subsided substantially,” he told TimesLIVE.

Jacobs said they had heard of one incident where the local policing forum was called out to rescue boys stuck in a tree as they avoided the flood, but they were helped and uninjured.

'Waters swept through the graveyard'

Local farmer Christian Grobler, who has been in the area for more than 30 years, said this was the worst flooding they had seen since 2000. He took to the skies to take pictures of the devastation caused by the floods in the nearby township.

“There were graves that fell in when the waters swept through the graveyard. Other damage I heard about was on six or seven properties,” he said.

His sheep and cattle were safe from the storm.